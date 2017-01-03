Eddie Redmayne pays tribute to 'national treasure' Stephen Hawking
Eddie, who played the professor in The Theory Of Everything, penned a foreword as part of a limited edition release of a general relativity book. The limited release of Albert Einstein to Stephen Hawking: 100 years of General Relativity was issued by The Isle Of Man Post Office in tribute to the professor ahead of his birthday on Sunday.
