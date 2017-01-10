Eddie Redmayne has signed a special g...

Eddie Redmayne has signed a special gift for the Cambridge physicist on his 75th

He's loved by everyone on the planet - and now he's got the stamp of approval from the Isle of Man Post Office too. Stephen Hawking has been given a special limited edition of a book to mark his 75th birthday - signed by the man who won an Oscar for playing him on screen, Eddie Redmayne.

Chicago, IL

