Drusillas wants to see a lot less of ...

Drusillas wants to see a lot less of grub-gobbling Rio

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Eastbourne Herald

It's not just we humans that have to count the calories after eating more than our festive fair share - sometimes our four-legged friends need to watch their waistlines too. At Drusillas Park in Alfriston, Head Keeper Mark Kenward is responsible for monitoring animal diets and making adjustments to food plans where necessary and one rotund resident in particular has recently attracted his attention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eastbourne Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Usertame 1
News Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pepsi 2
News See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Omer 1
News Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Xrisi avyi 1
Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13) Jan '15 texas pete 7
Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14) Dec '14 EXJ238 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,120 • Total comments across all topics: 278,317,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC