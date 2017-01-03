Dan Hegarty To Ride Top Gun Racing Ho...

Dan Hegarty To Ride Top Gun Racing Honda CBR1000RR SP2 At Isle Of Man TT

Dan will be piloting the new Honda Fireblade SP2 and CBR 600 at the TT as well as the North West 200, Southern 100, Ulster Grand Prix and Oliver's Mount. The team will have support from Honda Racing and will be working with Maxton suspension.

Chicago, IL

