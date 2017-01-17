Channel Islands single market deal is...

Channel Islands single market deal is 'one to look at' for Scotland

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sunday Herald

SEPARATE EU and single market arrangements such as those for the Channel Islands strengthen the case for Scotland to obtain a separate Brexit deal from the rest of the UK, according to a leading tax and politics expert. Under European Union rules Jersey and Guernsey are part of the customs union and are "essentially within the single market for the purposes of trade in goods", but are outside the EU in all other respects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Usertame 1
News Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pepsi 2
News See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Omer 1
News Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Xrisi avyi 1
Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13) Jan '15 texas pete 7
Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14) Dec '14 EXJ238 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,987 • Total comments across all topics: 278,134,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC