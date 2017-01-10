Car vandal sought in police appeal

Congratulations, you're now registered! Let us know what news and updates you want to hear about and we'll send them straight to your inbox. The incident happened between December 31 and January 7, when a Silver Mitsubishi Evolution 8 parked in the Ballamillaghyn Estate, Mount Rule, Douglas, was scratched on the passenger side, from the front to the rear panel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iom Online.