Cal Crutchlow Receives RAC's Prestigious Torrens Trophy

Thursday Jan 26

Cal Crutchlow was awarded the Royal Automobile Club's coveted Torrens Trophy yesterday in London for being first British rider to win a premier class World Championship Motorcycle Grand Prix in 35 years. The Trophy has only been awarded nine times in its history and only when the Club feels that the achievement justifies it.

Chicago, IL

