Brothers strained over mammoth restoration project
The ultimate act of brotherly love? Builder moves 300 miles to restore TWO homes for his sibling with a budget of A 400,000 The sentiment that family is important is the only thing that keeps one mammoth restoration project going when two brothers are tested to their very limits. Matt and Jimmy Whittle decide to team up to overhaul a water filtration plant in Lancaster, North Yorkshire, that Matt and his father-in-law Mike Readfern bought for A 195,000 at auction in 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Usertame
|1
|Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pepsi
|2
|See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Omer
|1
|Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Xrisi avyi
|1
|Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13)
|Jan '15
|texas pete
|7
|Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EXJ238
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC