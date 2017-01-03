Birkenhead Gang Show returns to Isle ...

Birkenhead Gang Show returns to Isle of Man for golden anniversary performance

THE Birkenhead Gang Show is set to celebrate 50 years since they infamously performed at the Gaiety Theatre in Isle of Man by returning in February. Scouts from Birkenhead and Isle of Man will perform together for the first time since the event in 1967 with footage from the original show incorporated within the performance.

