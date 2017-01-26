Bill to reform Isle of Man abortion laws backed by politicians
Politicians on the Isle of Man have voted in favour of reopening the debate on reforming the island's controversial abortion laws. A call to give Manx women the same rights as those in England, Scotland and Wales was brought before the House by Ramsey MHK Alex Allinson.
