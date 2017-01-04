Bangor Celtic Crossroads Festival proposed for 2018; Celtic music...
A committee has been formed to plan the proposed Bangor Celtic Crossroads Festival for a September 2018 launch, and a Celtic music series is set to begin this month in Bangor to help raise money and awareness for the festival. Pauleena MacDougall, director of the Maine Folklife Center at the University of Maine and chair of the ten-member committee, announced on Wednesday that a Celtic Music Series will kick off on Monday, Jan, 16 with a performance from acclaimed Canadian duo Richard Wood and Gordon Belsher set for 58 Main in downtown Bangor.
