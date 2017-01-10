100-year-old has NEVER left the Isle ...

100-year-old has NEVER left the Isle of Man - and says 'everything I want is here'

On a clear day it is claimed England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland can all be seen from its highest point. And as she celebrated her 100th birthday with five generations of her family, Bessie, a great, great grandmother, smiled: "What's over there that I want? Everything I want is here."

Chicago, IL

