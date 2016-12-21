Tuesday is news day: Why won't BBC pay for TV licences for over-75s in the Isle of Man?

Congratulations, you're now registered! Let us know what news and updates you want to hear about and we'll send them straight to your inbox. The leader of Douglas Council says he backs plans to end the horse trams at the Gaiety rather than at the Sea Terminal We report how Michelle Inglis told her story to the Examiner before the issue went to an employment tribunal and was reported on {page one of last week's paper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iom Online.