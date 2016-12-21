Trio named in Queen's New Year honours
Congratulations, you're now registered! Let us know what news and updates you want to hear about and we'll send them straight to your inbox. A tireless charity fund-raiser, a stalwart supporter of the Southern 100 races and the founder of Beach Buddies have all been named in the Queen's New Year's Honours list.
