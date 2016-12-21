Teenager bought sweets on pub's accou...

Teenager bought sweets on pub's account at wholesalers

Tuesday Dec 20

A teenager has been given a 12 month conditional discharge after admitting she bought goods for herself using a pub's account at the wholesaler. Mica Elizabeth Oakes, of no fixed abode, bought confectionary worth A 198 from Agrimark Limited and put it on a bill for the Marine Hotel in Peel, where she used to work.

Chicago, IL

