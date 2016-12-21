Students visit mayor and mayoress

Students visit mayor and mayoress

Douglas mayor John Skinner welcomed students from University College Isle of Man's Annie Gill unit when they visited the Douglas town hall recently. It was a reciprocal visit for the students who were visited by the mayor and mayoress atthe college for an Italian-themed lunch in the college's training coffee bar, back in June.



