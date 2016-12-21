Story behind epic Dougie Lampkin whee...

Story behind epic Dougie Lampkin wheelie stunt featuring in new documentary on Red Bull TV

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Keighleynews.co.uk

THE highs and lows of preparing for a uniquely demanding motorcycling challenge, successfully tackled by a man from Silsden, feature in a new documentary. The programme, called "Dougie Lampkin - Wheelie Man" will be available on RedBull.tv from Tuesday of next week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Keighleynews.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... Jun '16 Usertame 1
News Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pepsi 2
News See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Omer 1
News Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Xrisi avyi 1
Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13) Jan '15 texas pete 7
Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14) Dec '14 EXJ238 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,310 • Total comments across all topics: 277,308,251

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC