Red Tiger Gaming signs deal with Matchbook Casino

Online slots pioneer Red Tiger Gaming is to partner with Matchbook in a new content deal that will see the Isle of Man-based software company provide Matchbook Casino with its full suite of slots. Formed in 2014 by industry veterans, Red Tiger has wowed the industry with compelling content like Lucky Wizard , Rainbow Jackpots and Jingle Bells .

