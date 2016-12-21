Michelle Mone goes into business with...

Michelle Mone goes into business with billionaire beau

Wednesday

The Tory peer and Ultimo bra inventor has set up a company with tax haven-based Douglas Barrowman, according to official paperwork. MMI Global Limited was incorporated last week, with Lady Mone owning 49 per cent of the shares, and Mr Barrowman's Isle of Man firm Knox Limited owning the other 51 per cent.

