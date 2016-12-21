Michelle Mone goes into business with billionaire beau
The Tory peer and Ultimo bra inventor has set up a company with tax haven-based Douglas Barrowman, according to official paperwork. MMI Global Limited was incorporated last week, with Lady Mone owning 49 per cent of the shares, and Mr Barrowman's Isle of Man firm Knox Limited owning the other 51 per cent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou...
|Jun '16
|Usertame
|1
|Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pepsi
|2
|See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Omer
|1
|Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Xrisi avyi
|1
|Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13)
|Jan '15
|texas pete
|7
|Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EXJ238
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC