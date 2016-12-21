Life changing visit giving Christmas cheer to kids
Ramsey resident Helen Champion had a life-changing trip to Latvia recently to see Christmas shoeboxes being distributed to disadvantaged children. Snow was falling as she landed in Riga, along with daughter Becky and friend Tania James, from Douglas, as part of a group of 21 from the UK, Isle of Man and Ireland.
