Lancaster hotel staff face eviction after wages go unpaid
Two former Lancaster hotel workers face eviction this Christmas after claiming the company they worked for failed to pay them. Anne Hamill and her sister, who is 33 weeks pregnant, have not been paid by RKA 2014 Ltd, which ran the Royal Kings Arms Hotel in the city until last week.
