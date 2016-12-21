Kelly McKeating taken on by Sure as s...

Kelly McKeating taken on by Sure as service manager to boost links with business clients

Read more: Iom Online

Kelly McKeating joins the local telecoms company with more than 20 years' experience in the banking sector, where he has worked in customer-facing roles for a variety of national and international firms. The position of service manager is newly-created and Mr McKeating will have responsibility for managing Sure's relationships with its ever-growing complement of corporate clients.

Chicago, IL

