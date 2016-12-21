Kelly McKeating taken on by Sure as service manager to boost links with business clients
Kelly McKeating joins the local telecoms company with more than 20 years' experience in the banking sector, where he has worked in customer-facing roles for a variety of national and international firms. The position of service manager is newly-created and Mr McKeating will have responsibility for managing Sure's relationships with its ever-growing complement of corporate clients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iom Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Usertame
|1
|Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pepsi
|2
|See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Omer
|1
|Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Xrisi avyi
|1
|Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13)
|Jan '15
|texas pete
|7
|Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EXJ238
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC