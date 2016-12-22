Isle of Man property sales: December 22, 2016
Michael Owen and Julie Ann Owen, both of 58 King Orry Road, Glen Vine, bought Vaaish Mooar Farm bungalow, Staarvey Road, German, for A 390,000, Landfall Limited, whose registered office is situated at 8 St George's Street, Douglas, sold 13 Circular Road, Douglas, for A 375,000, to Ross John Parmenter, of Essex, Mark Anthony James Burton, of Epping, and Kyle Adam Daly, of Essex.
