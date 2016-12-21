Hospice's Christmas tree collection scheme

Congratulations, you're now registered! Let us know what news and updates you want to hear about and we'll send them straight to your inbox. Hospice Isle of Man will hold its annual Christmas tree collection recycling scheme over the weekend of Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8. This year the Isle of Man Post Office is supporting the scheme by volunteering to do the collections and help with deciding the route.

