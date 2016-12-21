Gale warning for Heysham to Isle of M...

Gale warning for Heysham to Isle of Man boat crossings

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Lancaster Guardian

With Storm Barbara set to move across the British Isles, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has advised that the latest forecasts indicate a high probability of gales and severe gales which have the potential to disrupt sailings on December 23 and 24. The company says passengers booked on sailings on each of these days should consider transferring to an earlier service, although these are all currently very busy.

Chicago, IL

