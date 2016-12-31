First Footing - the Scots New Year tr...

First Footing - the Scots New Year tradition that sees them...

Saturday Dec 31

Although not as common as it used to be, it still exists across Scotland and a few other places, such as the Isle of Man. The first-footer must be out of the house before the clock strikes midnight, then cross the threshold to welcome in the new year, bearing gifts.

