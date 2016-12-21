Family marks first Christmas holidays without Bedlington biker and TT races crash victim Ian Bell

Former Isle of Man TT Races winner and British champion Ian Bell suffered massive head injuries and died in a crash at Ballaspur in June The brother of a North East motorbike legend has spoken of the big hole left in his family's life as they spent their first Christmas holidays without him. Ian Bell, of Bedlington, Northumberland , was competing in the Isle of Man TT Races with his son, Carl, in June when tragedy struck.

