Family marks first Christmas holidays without Bedlington biker and TT races crash victim Ian Bell
Former Isle of Man TT Races winner and British champion Ian Bell suffered massive head injuries and died in a crash at Ballaspur in June The brother of a North East motorbike legend has spoken of the big hole left in his family's life as they spent their first Christmas holidays without him. Ian Bell, of Bedlington, Northumberland , was competing in the Isle of Man TT Races with his son, Carl, in June when tragedy struck.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Usertame
|1
|Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pepsi
|2
|See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Omer
|1
|Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Xrisi avyi
|1
|Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13)
|Jan '15
|texas pete
|7
|Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EXJ238
|1
