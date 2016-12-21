Family marks first Christmas holidays...

Family marks first Christmas holidays without Bedlington biker and TT races crash victim Ian Bell

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Chronicle Live

Former Isle of Man TT Races winner and British champion Ian Bell suffered massive head injuries and died in a crash at Ballaspur in June The brother of a North East motorbike legend has spoken of the big hole left in his family's life as they spent their first Christmas holidays without him. Ian Bell, of Bedlington, Northumberland , was competing in the Isle of Man TT Races with his son, Carl, in June when tragedy struck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Usertame 1
News Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pepsi 2
News See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Omer 1
News Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Xrisi avyi 1
Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13) Jan '15 texas pete 7
Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14) Dec '14 EXJ238 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,368 • Total comments across all topics: 277,430,034

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC