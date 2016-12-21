Carpool Karaoke: Manx school's spoof ...

Carpool Karaoke: Manx school's spoof video removed on government advice

Thursday Dec 22

A school's spoof version of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke sketch has been taken down after complaints the video encouraged bad driving habits. The film showed students and staff at St Ninian's High School singing whilst driving in the Manx capital of Douglas.

Chicago, IL

