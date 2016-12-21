Camellia offloads private bank Duncan...

Camellia offloads private bank Duncan Lawrie

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Kent Online

Agriculture and engineering giant Camellia is offloading most of its private banking business Duncan Lawrie after a cut to interest rates lowered its ability to give returns for investors. It has sold the majority of the institution's UK loans and some of its loans from its Isle of Man operations to private bank Arbuthnot Latham & Co for 42.7 million.

Chicago, IL

