Cambria Africa ordered to post security in Consilium dispute

Cambria Africa updated the market on its dispute with Consilium on Wednesday, after it advised on 18 July that it had filed $1.84m in counterclaims against Consilium in the English High Court. The AIM-traded company said that on 20 December, the High Court ordered Cambria to post security for costs of A 381,342.38 and ordered it to pay costs of A 30,000 to Consilium.

