Wave-piercing vessel sets off on roun...

Wave-piercing vessel sets off on round Ireland record bid

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: BreakingNews.ie

A a 1m Irish-built wave-piercing powerboat has set off on an epic 2,000km round-Ireland record-breaking voyage, writes Eoin English. The hi-tech Thunder Child, built by Safehaven Marine, based in East Cork, set off from a point close to the Old Head of Kinsale in Co Cork around 10am in a bid to set a new world record for the circumnavigation of Ireland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BreakingNews.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rapist Keith Hearne was known as 'weird' among ... Jun 21 Ex Senator Stillb... 1
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May '17 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) May '17 nice 3
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May '17 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr '17 True Christian wi... 3
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,489 • Total comments across all topics: 282,227,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC