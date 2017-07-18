Wave-piercing vessel sets off on round Ireland record bid

A a 1m Irish-built wave-piercing powerboat has set off on an epic 2,000km round-Ireland record-breaking voyage, writes Eoin English. The hi-tech Thunder Child, built by Safehaven Marine, based in East Cork, set off from a point close to the Old Head of Kinsale in Co Cork around 10am in a bid to set a new world record for the circumnavigation of Ireland.

