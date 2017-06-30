Viper Central (CAN) back in Ireland, 9 Aug.-3 Sept. 2017

Geraint and Deb Jones of G Promo PR announce that the acclaimed bluegrass/ old-time/ country band Viper Central from Vancouver, Canada, will be touring in Britain and Ireland from 2 August to 3 September 2017 in support of their new album The spirit of God & madness , which is due for release on 4 August in CD and download formats. In fact, apart from two engagements in Scotland at the beginning of the tour, the band will spend over three weeks in Ireland, taking in three of the four provinces.

