The prosecution case in the trial in Egypt of a 21-year-old Irishman is to end later this month. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/republic-of-ireland/trial-of-irishman-held-in-egypt-since-2013-nearing-end-35895023.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/republic-of-ireland/article35895022.ece/ebe49/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-cedd8650-576f-4b64-91d0-59b264858179_I1.jpg The prosecution case in the trial in Egypt of a 21-year-old Irishman is to end later this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.