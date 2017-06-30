Thunder Child sets new world record f...

Thunder Child sets new world record for 'long-way around' Irish voyage

A a 1m Irish-built wave-piercing powerboat, the Thunder Child has officially set a new world record for the 'long-way around' circumnavigation of Ireland. The 18-metre Interceptor-style vessel powered its way 2,020km anti-clockwise around Ireland, encapsulating all of Ireland's islands.

