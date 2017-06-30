Revealed: The average deposit you nee...

Revealed: The average deposit you need to buy a house in each county

Read more: Independent.ie

It has been revealed that Roscommon is the cheapest county in Ireland to buy a house in, while South County Dublin remains the most expensive, according to a new Daft.ie report. http://www.independent.ie/business/personal-finance/revealed-the-average-deposit-you-need-to-buy-a-house-in-each-county-35884684.html It has been revealed that Roscommon is the cheapest county in Ireland to buy a house in, while South County Dublin remains the most expensive, according to a new Daft.ie report.

Chicago, IL

