One of Europe's largest organic farms sells for 17.4m in Ireland
Savills Ireland, on behalf of Donegal Investment Group plc, yesterday confirmed the sale of The Grianan Estate one of Europe's largest organic farms to Glenmore Estate Farms Limited for 17.425m. The approximately 2,400 acre property consists mainly of land reclaimed from Lough Swilly, making it particularly fertile and suitable for all farming enterprises.
