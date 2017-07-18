Murder case fugitive to face extradition

Murder case fugitive to face extradition

Pacemaker Press 16-09-2016: Damien McLaughlin leaves Laganside Court on Friday, Charged in connection with the murder of prison officer David Black who was shot dead while driving to work in Maghaberry Prison in 2012. 06/01/2016 One of Northern Ireland "s most senior judges today revoked the bail of a Co Tyrone man facing trial on charges linked to the murder of prison officer David Black.

