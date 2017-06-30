Management of intra-abdominal infecti...

Management of intra-abdominal infections: recommendations by the WSES 2016 consensus conference.

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: CiteULike

To insert individual citation into a bibliography in a word-processor, select your preferred citation style below and drag-and-drop it into the document. This paper reports on the consensus conference on the management of intra-abdominal infections which was held on July 23, 2016, in Dublin, Ireland, as a part of the annual World Society of Emergency Surgery meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CiteULike.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rapist Keith Hearne was known as 'weird' among ... Jun 21 Ex Senator Stillb... 1
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May '17 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) May '17 nice 3
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May '17 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr '17 True Christian wi... 3
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,709 • Total comments across all topics: 282,182,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC