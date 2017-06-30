Man on trial for murder of two brothers in Castlebar

A jury has been sworn in for the trial of a Ballina man accused of the murder of two elderly brothers in Mayo four years ago. Alan Cawley who is 30, and from Four Winds, Corrimbla, Ballina in Co Mayo, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of brothers Jack and Tom Blaine at their home on New Antrim Street in Castlebar, Co Mayo in July 2013.

