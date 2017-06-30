Long time coming - Coldplay set for Croke Park showdown

For 80,000-plus it's the gig of the summer, for others a not-if-you-paid-me non-event on the Northside. Love them or loathe them, there'll be no escaping the Coldplay kerfuffle in Dublin this weekend as Chris Martin and co join U2, Beyonc, Bruce Springsteen and Ed Sheeran at the Irish showbiz top table by headlining Croke Park.

