Long time coming - Coldplay set for Croke Park showdown
For 80,000-plus it's the gig of the summer, for others a not-if-you-paid-me non-event on the Northside. Love them or loathe them, there'll be no escaping the Coldplay kerfuffle in Dublin this weekend as Chris Martin and co join U2, Beyonc, Bruce Springsteen and Ed Sheeran at the Irish showbiz top table by headlining Croke Park.
|Rapist Keith Hearne was known as 'weird' among ...
|Jun 21
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|1
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|May '17
|Norwegian Supremacy
|52
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|May '17
|nice
|3
|Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade...
|May '17
|Ned
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr '17
|R12 Freon
|40
|I came to learn that Islam is about love
|Apr '17
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
