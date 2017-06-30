July 5, 1880 - " George Bernard Shaw quits his job
On this day, George Bernard Shaw, 23, quits his job at the Edison Telephone Company in order to write. Shaw was born in Dublin, Ireland, and left school at the age of 14 to work in a land agent's office.
