Irish biopharma firm Jazz expands at Center City's Commerce Square9 minutes ago

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has signed a 46,000-square-foot lease at the Commerce Square office complex at 20th and Market Street as part of a Center City expansion. The Dublin, Ireland-based biopharmaceutical firm signed its lease at One Commerce Square in May and plans to move into the space next year, spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby said in an email.

