Irish-American philanthropist Loretta Brennan Glucksman awarded Kennedy-Lemass medal

Dignitaries included Reece Smyth, Charg d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy who said that the philanthropic efforts by Ms Brennan Glucksman in the educational and cultural space were "profound". "If we are looking for a testament to the fine traditions of Irish America, we need look no further than Loretta Brennan Glucksman," said Mr Smyth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.