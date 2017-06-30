IDA Ireland posts strong first half despite uncertainty
The number of jobs created by multinational companies here has risen by just over a fifth in the first half of the year, compared to the same time last year. According to IDA Ireland, 11,000 new positions were generated by its client firms between January and the end of June, compared to 9,100 in the first half of 2016.
