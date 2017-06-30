I wouldn't be alive today if I drank and smoked - GAA legend Mick O'Dwyer
The Kingdom's sporting hero, who turned 81 on June 9, was directly involved in 21 senior All-Ireland football finals as a player and manager, and has been immersed in GAA over 60 years. Looking back over the decades, Micko says he has never been more convinced of the GAA's power to help communities fight back against economic decline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rapist Keith Hearne was known as 'weird' among ...
|Jun 21
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|1
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|May '17
|Norwegian Supremacy
|52
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|May '17
|nice
|3
|Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade...
|May '17
|Ned
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr '17
|R12 Freon
|40
|I came to learn that Islam is about love
|Apr '17
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC