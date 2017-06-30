How this Wexford man became one of Ir...

How this Wexford man became one of Ireland's top Texel breeders despite having no land

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Texel Growvite National Supreme Champion and Male Champion with John Neville, Co Wexford , exhibitor of the Supreme Champion; Anthony Donnelly, Co Mayo, exhibitor of the Reserve Supreme Champion and Female Champion; judge Anna Minnice-Hughes; sponsor Mark O'Rourke and Patrick Joyce. Photos: Columba O'Hare FOR Wexford man John Neville, not being a landowner has been zero deterrent to him becoming one of the most successful Texel sheep breeders in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rapist Keith Hearne was known as 'weird' among ... Jun 21 Ex Senator Stillb... 1
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May '17 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) May '17 nice 3
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May '17 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr '17 True Christian wi... 3
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,297 • Total comments across all topics: 282,194,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC