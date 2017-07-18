Frontline response: 'I am weary of feeling we are the pariahs of healthcare'
'It is not a popular thing to say, but Ireland has a rapidly ageing population and acknowledging good practice and standards in nursing homes would be more productive and reassuring to the public than the constant bombardment of negativity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rapist Keith Hearne was known as 'weird' among ...
|Jun 21
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|1
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|May '17
|Norwegian Supremacy
|52
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|May '17
|nice
|3
|Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade...
|May '17
|Ned
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr '17
|R12 Freon
|40
|I came to learn that Islam is about love
|Apr '17
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC