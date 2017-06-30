FF wants to extend rent plan it says ...

FF wants to extend rent plan it says is 'flawed'

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Fianna Fail has demanded that a number of new cities and towns be designated as so-called 'Rent Pressure Zones' as it warned the Government that a new housing bubble is on the cards. Fianna Fail has demanded that a number of new cities and towns be designated as so-called 'Rent Pressure Zones' as it warned the Government that a new housing bubble is on the cards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rapist Keith Hearne was known as 'weird' among ... Jun 21 Ex Senator Stillb... 1
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May '17 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) May '17 nice 3
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May '17 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr '17 True Christian wi... 3
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,667 • Total comments across all topics: 282,296,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC