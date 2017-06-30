Dermot O'Leary shares photo of his pa...

Dermot O'Leary shares photo of his parents Sean and Marie as they prepare to head home to Ireland

17 hrs ago

X Factor's Dermot O'Leary shares rare photo of mum and dad, Marie and Sean, as his parents prepare to return home to Wexford, Ireland after 49 years Dermot O'Leary 's parents are packing up and heading home to Ireland. The X Factor star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of his mum Marie and dad Sean outside their home in the UK, revealing that after 49 years living in Britain they were preparing to return to their native Wexford.

Chicago, IL

