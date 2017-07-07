Deaths in Laois - July 7, 2017
Peacefully, surrounded by his loving wife and family at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Sadly missed by his wife Debbie and children Solveig, Ingrid, Tara, Benjamin, Fintan and Heather.
